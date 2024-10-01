Opinion: Election workers can’t be bullied out of doing their jobs

I serve with great privilege as the elections director of Floyd County. I sought a career in elections out of love of service and stayed in it over the past 10 years out of an unwavering belief in the right to vote. My ability to protect that sacred right, like that of thousands of other diligent election officials, is up against an unending stream of threats and bullying for simply doing our jobs.

I took the helm of Floyd County elections in 2022, after Georgia’s elections came under national scrutiny. In 2020, when election deniers sought to sow doubt about nearly every aspect of our elections, my home state became a focal point of their campaign. In the middle of Georgia’s audit of the 2020 results, roughly 2,600 uncounted ballots were discovered in Floyd County, the result of human error, leading to significant turnover in our office. That mistake added fuel to election deniers’ fire, but the truth is that our elections are not rife with fraud. Audits and other redundancies ensure that errors are caught.