I do not think Vice President Kamala Harris should debate former President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Though I understand she has to, I do not like it. Not because I do not think she can win. I know she can. My issue is how ugly, condescending and misogynistic Trump will probably be.

In columns and on social media before the June debate, I implored President Joe Biden not to do it. Not because I didn’t think he was up to it (as it turned out, he was not) but because I believe deeply in Article II of the U.S. Constitution. I believe that the presidency is more than one person; it is an institution. It symbolizes honor, dignity, responsibility, strength and great power.

I thought then and I think now that debating a man who incited insurrection at the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021, and who is a four-times indicted citizen, twice-impeached former president and a convicted felon is beneath the dignity of that office and of our countrymen. But here we are.

And now that Harris is the Democratic nominee, I do not like the visual of the highest-ranking elected woman in the history of the United States standing on a stage with an adjudicated rapist, admitted assaulter of women and adulterer.

I wince every time I see white male pundits saying how Harris must comport herself. She should not correct Trump or “put Trump in his place” lest she be considered too aggressive, they say. Many refer to her “Mr. Vice President, I am speaking” remark to then-Vice President Mike Pence in their 2020 vice presidential debate.

But Pence is no Trump. Trump is a misogynist who seems to love to attack Black women in particular. Consider his former aide Omarosa Maginault Newman, whom he called a dog. He has belittled powerful women by calling them “nasty,” “horse-face,” “crazy,” and “low-IQ,” and he has attacked Black and brown women in Congress (the Squad comes to mind) and Black women journalists in the White House press corps during his presidency.