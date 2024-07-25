Think of a country plagued by fear of neighbors, distrust of law enforcement, regular destructive riots and increasing threats of political violence. Though this might bring to mind this harrowing month in America, it also describes Northern Ireland during the lead-up to “The Troubles,” a violent, decades-long conflict.

In 1971, I visited Northern Ireland with my parents. The British Army was everywhere, store fronts were bombed, and people stayed indoors after dark. This experience taught me the destructive power of fear and distrust.

This year, I returned to Northern Ireland with a delegation of faith and community leaders from the United States, sponsored by The Carter Center and Rethinking Conflict. We spoke with victims of terrorism and witnessed the aftermath of a divided community. During The Troubles, there were more than 3,500 deaths and more than 47,000 people injured in a country of only 1.5 million people. An equivalent conflict if it were to occur in the United States would equate to more than 9 million casualties and more than 750,000 deaths. Hearing from people who experienced this violence firsthand reminded me of the urgent need to avoid sectarianism in the United States.

Political violence, whether through car bombings in Belfast or threats to public officials in Georgia, only deepens mutual distrust and fear. And the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump is an example of how this mistrust and prejudice can devolve into horrible acts.

A recent poll found that two out of three Americans fear violence after the general election, and more than half of respondents in swing states, including Georgia, expect election-related violence.

To counter this, we must treat each other with dignity and respect, even in disagreement. We must denounce political violence wholeheartedly and encourage Americans to engage in peaceful civil engagement for the rest of the election process and beyond. We should support democratic solutions, be informed citizens, encourage voting, be patient as legal challenges are made, and peacefully accept final election results.

The Good Friday Agreement, signed on April 10, 1998, brought peace and compromise to a divided Northern Ireland. Things aren’t perfect now in Northern Ireland, and people still disagree on aspects of the agreement. But there is more agreement on one thing: no more violence.