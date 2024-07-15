The attempted assassination of Trump offers the nation a reset

The weekend’s events in rural Pennsylvania were both tragic and unthinkable. The immediate aftermath of the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump brought both sides together, at least temporarily.

From a prime-time Oval Office address, President Joe Biden urged the country to “lower the temperature.” House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said that Americans need to, “turn the rhetoric down.” Trump signaled his intention to do his part. “The speech … was going to be a humdinger,” the former president told the Washington Examiner’s Salena Zito, who has in the crowd in Butler, Pa. “Honestly, it’s going to be a whole different speech now.”