Originally known as Terminus, Atlanta started as a railroad town and is now, of course, a major hub of transportation. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the busiest airport in the world. MARTA began service in 1979. By June 1996, it had 20 major projects up and running.

In 2020, MARTA and other public transportation agencies in our city posted 100 million trips. Now, microtransit is playing a key role in offering significant flexibility by providing more options for those who need it. As the population grows, so does the need for public transportation and the environmental benefits of getting cars off the road.

On Sept. 9, Norcross and Gateway85 will see a significant addition to its public transportation system. Gwinnett County and Norcross are launching the third microtransit bus system and the first in this area in partnership with Gateway85. The new microtransit route follows the success seen in Lawrenceville and Snellville, both of which represent efficient transit solutions in suburban communities. This service offers residents a flexible, on-demand transportation option, bridging the gap between traditional public transit and personal vehicle use.

Microtransit is an on-demand bus service that operates largely off an app (or through a phone call) and functions much like Uber Pool or other ride-sharing services. The main exception is that for the Gwinnett County-run minibus, the cost is only $3 and the service operates only in a particular predesignated service zone.

Many Gwinnett residents were born outside of the United States, arriving in pursuit of the American dream. These newcomers often lack cars or access to safe, affordable and reliable transportation.

The introduction of microtransit in Norcross marks a pivotal step toward addressing these challenges. We have a huge variety of businesses in this area who need people to fill jobs. Whether it is commuting to work, attending after-school activities, running errands or taking kids to the park, this service is the solution to many transportation issues we see in our community.

We are thrilled to know employers in Norcross — such as Ole Mexican Foods, one of the largest tortilla manufacturers in the United States, and BMP Meats — are welcoming this new service to ensure their employees have a reliable ride to work. Ole Mexican Foods and BMP Meats have indicated they will seek a partnership with Ride Gwinnett to provide Breeze Cards for employees. These cards encourage the use of MARTA and integrate seamlessly with microtransit, offering connectivity throughout the metro Atlanta area.

Through these partnerships, employers and employees benefit from reduced commute times and enhanced convenience. We encourage other employers to follow suit by making this relatively small investment in their employees who show up every day.

Meadowcreek High School is also enthusiastic about the microtransit service. Gateway85 members have met with the principal, who noted that microtransit would allow for increased participation in after-school activities, reduce tardiness and help alleviate the stress students experience when they lack reliable and safe transportation. The school even thinks this extra time will help students get into college and pursue careers.

This microtransit system is in a pilot phase, and its future depends on community support. The service is scheduled to operate in Norcross for a year, after which the residents will need to decide whether to make it a permanent fixture.

For those who already have cars or easy access to ride-share services, it might be tempting to dismiss this, but microtransit’s impact extends far beyond those who directly use it. By increasing foot traffic to local businesses, reducing congestion and stimulating economic growth, microtransit has the potential to benefit the entire community.

This is more than just a transportation service; it is a smart way to spend tax money and it is an investment in the future of Gwinnett County, Norcross, the Gateway85 community and its residents.

Hipolito Goico serves on the board of directors for Gateway85 CID and is the co-founder and managing partner of Goico Bolet P.C.