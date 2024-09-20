I am a proud Georgian who grew up in Henry County. I come from a family that has answered the call to defend this nation in nearly every major conflict, from the Revolutionary War to Iraq. I joined the Army out of a deep sense of duty, and serving my country was one of the greatest honors of my life. But my time in uniform came to a premature end when I chose to live my truth as a gay man in an Army that wasn’t ready to accept me.

In 1992, I revealed my identity as a gay soldier. This decision cost me my career in the Army, as I was discharged under a policy that denied me the ability to serve openly and authentically. For the next 16 years, I joined countless others to fight this unjust policy that forced soldiers to lie in order to serve their country. Thankfully, 13 years ago today, on Sept. 20, 2011, that policy, “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” (DADT), officially ended. That day felt like a victory for freedom — for me, for the LGBTQ community and for the military that I loved.