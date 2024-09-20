I am a proud Georgian who grew up in Henry County. I come from a family that has answered the call to defend this nation in nearly every major conflict, from the Revolutionary War to Iraq. I joined the Army out of a deep sense of duty, and serving my country was one of the greatest honors of my life. But my time in uniform came to a premature end when I chose to live my truth as a gay man in an Army that wasn’t ready to accept me.
In 1992, I revealed my identity as a gay soldier. This decision cost me my career in the Army, as I was discharged under a policy that denied me the ability to serve openly and authentically. For the next 16 years, I joined countless others to fight this unjust policy that forced soldiers to lie in order to serve their country. Thankfully, 13 years ago today, on Sept. 20, 2011, that policy, “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” (DADT), officially ended. That day felt like a victory for freedom — for me, for the LGBTQ community and for the military that I loved.
But in Donald Trump’s presidency, the progress we fought so hard for came under attack. Trump’s rollback of the right for transgender Americans to serve in the military was a personal affront to me, as someone who spent years fighting for inclusion. Thankfully, President Joe Biden restored the ability for transgender service members to serve, but with Trump threatening a return to power, those hard-won freedoms are at risk once again.
Vice President Kamala Harris, however, has been a steadfast advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and has consistently defended personal freedoms, including the right to serve openly in the military. She understands that America’s strength lies in its diversity. Our military is stronger when it reflects the nation it serves. Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is a veteran and champion of military families, will protect the freedoms we hold dear, including the right to serve our country, regardless of whom we love or how we identify.
The stakes in this election couldn’t be higher. Trump’s contempt for our service members has been unmistakable. He famously mocked former POW Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., saying he preferred soldiers who “weren’t captured,” and has shown a deep disrespect for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, calling them “suckers” and “losers.” He even disparaged Gold Star families, people who have endured the unimaginable loss of a loved one in service to our country. Trump’s words and actions have repeatedly undermined the values our military holds dear and disrespected the brave men and women who serve.
But this election is about more than military service. It’s about the freedoms that we all cherish as Americans: women’s rights, parental rights, LGBTQ rights. Under Trump’s leadership, each of these freedoms was rolled back. And if he returns to office, these attacks will only intensify.
As a veteran, I know what it means to stand up for freedom. Harris and Walz understand that, too. They will fight to protect the rights of all Americans, to ensure that all citizens can serve their country, make their own health care decisions and live their truth without fear of discrimination.
I urge my fellow Georgians to stand with me in this fight. Let’s not go backward. Let’s defend the freedoms that make America truly great.
Danny Ingram is the former national president of American Veterans for Equal Rights, the oldest LGBTQ Veterans Service Organization in the United States. He served in the U.S. Army from 1988 to 1994, when he became one of the first service members to be discharged under “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” following a statement he made in support of lifting the ban on LGBTQ service. He is from Henry County, Georgia.
