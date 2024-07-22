Looking ahead, some are speculating that Trump is a runaway political freight train, unable to be stopped, especially after the recent attempt on his life. There is no way to ignore Trump’s growing momentum, and his polling lead over Biden had opened up, both nationally and in battleground states.

Trump might not get beat, but he is now beatable. The Republican primary voters who were casting ballots for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley are still looking for a lifeline to sanity. Trump’s meandering and self-serving 92-minute speech at the Republican National Convention last week put to rest any notion of a man changed by his near brush with death.

To capture the necessary lightning in a bottle, it is imperative for the Democratic Party to efficiently nominate a candidate who can appeal to its base but also extend an olive branch to those hoping for a choice other than Trump. I’ll leave the machinations of how that happens to the Democrats, but the candidate they choose should be able to do three things.

On policy, speak to the pressing concerns of American voters. Don’t ignore issues such as inflation or immigration just because they are perceived liabilities on Biden’s watch. Meet the voters where they are with common-sense solutions.

On empathy, resist the temptation to demonize those who have a different worldview on abortion. I get it. The issue has been a winner for Democrats and mobilizes their base. Yet there are millions of good-faith Americans who believe a life begins when a heartbeat can be detected. Agree to disagree and welcome them into the tent for a conversation, not a lecture.

On tone, talk like someone vying to be the leader of the free world rather than a snake oil salesman. Use words and phrases that invite and encourage Americans to join you in the journey, even if it is just for one election. Remember the words of President George W. Bush and avoid judging other groups by their worst examples while judging yourself by your best intentions. Appreciate and respect the magnitude of the office you’re vying to hold. Represent America well.

The vehicle to defeat former President Trump is no longer Joe Biden, and Democrats will choose the next nominee on their own terms. But undecided voters are still in the driver’s seat to pick the next American president. If Democrats keep this important advice top of mind during their selection process, they might just pull off the greatest political comeback — and save a country in the process.