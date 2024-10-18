Geoff Duncan: Even for Republicans, Harris is the logical step

As another turbulent election cycle enters its home stretch, the polls remain tight, and the race is still up for grabs. Though the ultimate winner is uncertain, one thing is clear: Over the past three months, Vice President Kamala Harris has put herself in the best possible position to pull off an unprecedented victory.

Consider the series of events since President Joe Biden’s abrupt withdrawal on July 21: Harris inherited a national political operation and made it her own, relatively free of leaks and drama. She shattered fundraising records by hauling in more than half a billion dollars in the first month. She orchestrated a highly successful national convention while consolidating support within her own party. She outclassed her opponent on the national stage in their one and only debate.