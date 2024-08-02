Mental health struggles aren’t limited to any one group of people in the United States. Regardless of location, lifestyle or family background, we all can experience difficult emotions and face common stressors — like financial worries, family conflict, and physical health issues — that can make us feel anxious or overwhelmed.
But people who are struggling with their mental well-being in rural areas of the United States might have an especially tough time. Geographical isolation, social stigma and a lack of easy access to professional help can all be barriers to seeking care.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
The two of us should know.
One of us, Marcus, grew up in a small community in Columbus, Georgia. Over six years in the NFL, I competed against the best football players in the world. But my toughest opponent was my own mind, plagued by anxiety, depression and, on one occasion, the thought of taking my own life.
And I, Dave, spent much of my childhood on my family’s farms in rural Utah and Idaho. I grew up to become a social worker at Huntsman Mental Health Institute at the University of Utah, working closely with individuals from across the state to support their mental health.
We know firsthand the stressors and barriers that rural residents face. We also know that solutions are often close at hand and readily available within our own communities. And we know that to take care of our minds and help ourselves thrive, we have to let go of shame and be proactive about seeking help.
If you live in a remote region and you’re struggling with feelings like anger, grief or burnout, the first thing to understand is that you’re not alone. More than six in 10 adults in rural areas report having a mental health condition such as anxiety or depression, according to new research from the Ad Council. Fewer than half us get the help we need.
Many of us in rural communities take pride in our independence, resourcefulness and self-sufficiency. But those very qualities can also translate into a belief that we should never ask for help because we should be tough enough to go it alone. Yet one of the great strengths of rural communities is that we’re often tightly knit. That sense of responsibility extends to looking out for fellow residents. For anyone in distress, the first step should be to ask for help. We know from experience that rural neighbors will step up and offer us support.
I, Marcus, had my first panic attack when I was 8, and for years I believed there was nobody I could talk to. Throughout high school, college and the NFL, my mental state spiraled out of control. Yet I also felt the pressure of stigma as a man and a football player not to show emotions.
But eventually, in my greatest distress, I told my coaches about what I was experiencing. I also told my teammates, some of whom said they were going through the very same things. I hope that the fact that I reached out and found solidarity and understanding in the high-pressure environment of the locker room can be a lesson that any of us can ask for help — and that support can be found even in the most self-reliance-focused communities.
In addition to asking for help, there are other simple steps that we can all take every day to manage a mental health challenge. Fortunately, many of these tools are easily part of the fabric of our lives in rural areas.
Good physical health habits like going for a walk, eating nutritious meals and getting a full night’s sleep can all have a positive impact on mood. And in recent years, scientific evidence has also established what many rural residents already suspected: that exposure to green spaces is good for our mental health.
Self-affirmation is another valuable tool — one that I, Marcus, have found particularly helpful. It’s important to remind ourselves daily of our skills, attributes, and general worth.
These habits and tools are especially important for rural residents to lean on when about 570 counties across the United States — most of them rural — lack a single psychologist, psychiatrist or counselor. Their citizens live in mental health care “deserts.” Given this reality, it’s important to note that seeking support can even start with turning to a trusted friend or neighbor and sharing what you’re going through. Like Marcus, you may just find they can relate to how you’re feeling. And even in locations without a trained professional nearby, video chat has made it easier to get professional help remotely.
Mental health challenges can affect anyone — from hunters to farmers to truck drivers to, yes, professional athletes. But there are things we can all do to nurture our relationships with our minds, so we can be better equipped to handle the challenges that come our way in life. And if we can talk about mental health more openly in our rural communities, we can all help each other to thrive.
Marcus Smith is a mental health advocate and former NFL linebacker. Dave Eldredge is the senior director of clinical operations at Huntsman Mental Health Institute at the University of Utah. They are partners with the “Love, Your Mind” campaign from Huntsman Mental Health Institute and the Ad Council.