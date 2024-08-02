Mental health struggles aren’t limited to any one group of people in the United States. Regardless of location, lifestyle or family background, we all can experience difficult emotions and face common stressors — like financial worries, family conflict, and physical health issues — that can make us feel anxious or overwhelmed.

But people who are struggling with their mental well-being in rural areas of the United States might have an especially tough time. Geographical isolation, social stigma and a lack of easy access to professional help can all be barriers to seeking care.

The two of us should know.

One of us, Marcus, grew up in a small community in Columbus, Georgia. Over six years in the NFL, I competed against the best football players in the world. But my toughest opponent was my own mind, plagued by anxiety, depression and, on one occasion, the thought of taking my own life.

And I, Dave, spent much of my childhood on my family’s farms in rural Utah and Idaho. I grew up to become a social worker at Huntsman Mental Health Institute at the University of Utah, working closely with individuals from across the state to support their mental health.

We know firsthand the stressors and barriers that rural residents face. We also know that solutions are often close at hand and readily available within our own communities. And we know that to take care of our minds and help ourselves thrive, we have to let go of shame and be proactive about seeking help.

If you live in a remote region and you’re struggling with feelings like anger, grief or burnout, the first thing to understand is that you’re not alone. More than six in 10 adults in rural areas report having a mental health condition such as anxiety or depression, according to new research from the Ad Council. Fewer than half us get the help we need.

Many of us in rural communities take pride in our independence, resourcefulness and self-sufficiency. But those very qualities can also translate into a belief that we should never ask for help because we should be tough enough to go it alone. Yet one of the great strengths of rural communities is that we’re often tightly knit. That sense of responsibility extends to looking out for fellow residents. For anyone in distress, the first step should be to ask for help. We know from experience that rural neighbors will step up and offer us support.