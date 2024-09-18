In our rapidly evolving digital age, the role of technology in children’s education has sparked much debate. Recently, many schools across metro Atlanta have implemented cellphone bans to combat cyberbullying and reduce distractions.

It’s a struggle for all schools to strike a balance between banning cellphones and embracing technology so that future generations know how to harness such advances for the good they can bring. Banning cellphones in schools is a complex decision. Research shows that excessive screen time can negatively impact academic performance and increase anxiety among students.