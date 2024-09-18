In our rapidly evolving digital age, the role of technology in children’s education has sparked much debate. Recently, many schools across metro Atlanta have implemented cellphone bans to combat cyberbullying and reduce distractions.
It’s a struggle for all schools to strike a balance between banning cellphones and embracing technology so that future generations know how to harness such advances for the good they can bring. Banning cellphones in schools is a complex decision. Research shows that excessive screen time can negatively impact academic performance and increase anxiety among students.
The impact of cyberbullying also is a critical concern. Studies indicate that around 20% of students have experienced cyberbullying, which can severely affect their mental health and academic performance.
KIPP Atlanta Schools is deeply engaged in this conversation, striving to offer the best education while guiding scholars through the complexities of modern technology. Though understanding that cellphone bans might create a more focused and supportive educational environment, KIPP Atlanta is equally dedicated to finding the best ways to integrate technology into all schools. Some Georgia schools and school districts, including several in the Atlanta area, have banned or limited cellphones in schools, including Midtown High School and Decatur High School in Atlanta, the Marietta city schools and Cherokee and Liberty counties.
One thought leader who offers important scholarship on how to blend technology and education is Mahalia Hines, a notable figure in Chicago’s education system and board member of the Obama Foundation. She wrote the book “Tomorrow’s Children: How to Raise Children to Stay Human in a High-Tech Society,” and was recently hosted by KIPP Atlanta Schools at the Gathering Spot to foster a community dialogue on the responsible use of technology for families, community members and educators.
Hines emphasizes the need to teach children responsible and mindful use of technology. The goal is not to eliminate technology, she says, but to guide children in using it as a tool for growth rather than a source of distraction.
Her perspective aligns with KIPP Atlanta’s philosophy, which is to seek methods of integrating technology in ways that enhance learning while safeguarding scholars’ well-being. KIPP Atlanta’s curriculum includes digital literacy programs that educate scholars on the ethical and effective use of technology. The aim is to empower scholars to navigate the digital world with confidence and discernment, preparing them for future success.
By exploring various methods to manage cellphone usage, KIPP Atlanta stands with all schools across our city and country that aim to create an environment where students can focus more deeply on their studies and develop meaningful interpersonal skills. KIPP Atlanta Schools uses innovative solutions, such as designated tech-free zones, scheduled device breaks and the integration of educational apps that complement teaching methods. These initiatives are designed to strike a balance between leveraging the benefits of technology and minimizing its potential drawbacks. By considering diverse strategies to manage cellphone usage during school hours, KIPP Atlanta also aims to reduce the prevalence of cyberbullying and create a safer, more inclusive environment for all scholars.
As we move forward, it is essential to engage parents, educators and community leaders in this conversation. Hines aptly notes that raising children in a high-tech society requires a collective effort. Parents and educators must work together to set boundaries and model appropriate technology use.
KIPP Atlanta Schools is committed to fostering this collaborative approach, ensuring scholars receive consistent guidance both at home and in the classroom, as well as staying open to conversation around the best approaches. By doing so, we’re helping our scholars thrive in a high-tech society while staying true to their human values.
Lawrence Harris is the chief impact officer for KIPP Atlanta Schools, a network of tuition-free, public charter schools in Atlanta and East Point. He began his career as a high school counselor, then led Athens Community Career Academy and was chief of community engagement for the Clarke County School District.
