Marietta school board votes to ban cellphones in middle school classrooms

“If that phone’s in their (students) pocket while they’re trying to concentrate on what a teacher has to say, they’re more worried about notifications,” Marietta school board chair Jeff DeJarnett said after the vote. “It’s for the student’s sake.”

Students will place their phones in the pouch in their first period class but will be able to access the phones during an emergency or at the end of the school day, DeJarnett said.

The first offense of the policy will be a warning. Students who violate the policy a second time will have their device confiscated and returned to a parent or guardian.

Currently, teachers have varying cellphone policies, leaving the rules inconsistent. With the new policy, everyone will follow the same rule.

Parents who attended the meeting shared that they were excited about the new policy.

Kayla Sargent, a parent and executive director of a parent group, Marietta in the Middle, spoke to board members and said that initial reaction was “overwhelmingly positive,” according to a parent survey they conducted.

But, there was still hesitation, she said.

“There seems to be significant anxiety about the implementation of the policy,” Sargent said. “There are concerns about the policy being implemented equitably, consistently and without drama.”

No one spoke against the policy during the meeting.

The board admitted that there will be a learning curve in how the implementation will work, but Superintendent Grant Rivera said expectations will be direct.

“We’re going to be explicitly clear about there is no discretion during the school day about taking those phones out of pouches for any reason,” Rivera said.

Teachers also have to be consistent, he said.

“Do we understand that it’s only as good as the consistency of adults? Absolutely,” Rivera said.

“We have to be fair and firm but consistent with kids around what this means, and we have to make sure that everything else in the district, everything else in the school, is aligned.”

According to a 2023 “Constant Companion” study from the University of Michigan, students receive at least 237 notifications per day, a statistic that DeJarnett pointed out.

Several schools and districts across the nation have enacted measures in recent months to curb student cellphone use. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Unified School District board voted to ban cellphone and social media use for its approximately 429,000 k-12 students during school days. L.A. is the nation’s second-largest school district.