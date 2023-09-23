9/24 Readers write

Cost of freedom will grow if Russia overtakes Ukraine

Many of our legislators in Washington, D.C., are penny-wise and pound-foolish when it comes to supporting Ukraine. If America and our allies fail to stop Russia in Ukraine, does any thinking individual believe Putin will stop there?

Eventually, we as a nation would be forced to engage in the conflict, as happened in WWII. Rest assured, the cost to defend freedom for us and the world will cost far more in lives lost and dollars.

I am a retired veteran who served proudly during the Vietnam era.

EDWARD L. “CHIP” MILLER, POWDER SPRINGS

Both parties to blame for nation’s debt

A recent reader letter referring to the nation’s debt is correct in its goal of reducing the debt but wrong in its causes of the debt in the first place. Republicans are responsible for only a small portion of that debt. The federal government is receiving an all-time high in tax revenue.

War in Iraq, Obama’s welfare spending, Trump’s COVID fight and now Biden’s inflation, energy and immigration fiascos are the major causes of the debt. What we are facing in the next generation is default, collapse of the dollar, termination of most transfer payment programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, along with a weakening of our military and the collapse of our Democrat-run cities.

Compromise has proven futile. Cut spending, reform Social Security and Medicare, return illegal immigrants and produce and sell as much energy in all forms as is physically possible.

Do you think the Dems will compromise on that?

JAMES MCNAMEE, ALPHARETTA

Gun regulation hinges on ‘well-regulated militia’

The AJC reports that President Biden wants to create an office of gun violence prevention. That’s a good idea, given more than 500 mass shootings so far this year.

Expect Republican opposition to any gun control attempts. Their solution to gun violence is more guns with less regulation. But there is hope for gun regulation and it comes from within the Second Amendment.

The Second Amendment limits “the right of the people to keep and bear arms” to members of “a well-regulated militia.” Now, all that is needed is a Supreme Court that interprets the Constitution as the simple text implies.

Don’t hold your breath.

BOB BARTH, ATLANTA

Questions George Will should answer about pandemic

Forget asking the CDC questions, Mr. Will. Here are a few you need to answer.

1.) The Great Barrington Declaration has been dismissed by the American Public Health Association and 13 other public health groups that warned it “is not grounded in science and is dangerous.” Why did you leave this out?

2.) More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 since 2020. Why don’t you ask the victims’ families if their loved ones caught it because they bought into the misinformation being propagated by the Right?

3.) You say there will probably be more pandemics, and some will be worse, depending on the caliber of our public health leaders. Will you trust Ted Cruz to make your health decisions for you?

4.) You might address in your column why the Right has chosen their fight against the Left to be about health care, which they know nothing about and have sacrificed countless lives in continuing to spread false information.

PAUL GLASSER, DECATUR