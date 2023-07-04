7/4 Readers write

Opinion piece gave wise advice on firearms

Rare indeed are wise and measured responses to the catastrophe of America’s free-wheeling access to firearms.

While pro-gun folks shrilly cite the Second Amendment, the anti-gun crowd denigrates it, but with shallow reasoning.

Thus, I was startled and delighted to read Pastor David Jordan’s opinion piece in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “We gun owners should unite around reason” (Opinion, June 25).

I’d be surprised if both sides of this contentious issue wouldn’t find Dr. Jordan’s analysis worthy of at least a re-read. The title of his opinion piece says it all, and I recommend the AJC offer it to newspapers across the country for reprint.

FRANK BRENNAN, ACWORTH

Semiautomatic firearms should be regulated, licensed

The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”

Is an 18-year-old with mental issues and an AR-15 a well-regulated militia? Manual-loading firearms are sufficient for personal protection or hunting. Semiautomatic firearms are much more dangerous equipment and, as such, need to be regulated and licensed.

Anyone owning and operating such equipment must show knowledge of the legal use, prove proficiency and have their background checked, just like with the requirements to operate a car, a plane, construction equipment or other potentially harmful equipment.

Our lawmakers need to stop playing politics and follow the Constitution.

CHRIS DYRDA, ATLANTA

Legislators fear informed voters, punish GPB

GPB was punished for the presence of Bill Nigut with a reduction of funding by the Georgia Legislature. GPB, not wanting to feel the sting of further jabs from these bullies, canned Mr. Nigut.

This, in turn, will lead to less public support and, thus, further shrinking of the GPB budget. Eventually, GPB will become a wraith.

And this is exactly what the bullies want. Why? Because those in power fear an informed electorate. They loathe democracy. From their perspective, “Ignorance is strength.”

DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN