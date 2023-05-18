5/19 Readers write

Are we playing checkers with our future instead of chess?

Active shooter drills won’t solve gun problem

On many occasions, Gov. Brian Kemp has stressed his belief in the sanctity of life from conception, hence his reason for signing the bill outlawing abortions after 6 weeks, even before a woman may realize she is pregnant.

Yet he turns a blind eye to the issue of the proliferation of guns in our community that is leading to the slaughter of so many precious lives, as he has made it easier to carry guns, concealed or not, in most public spaces. He stands fast with the gun lobby that sees any reasonable regulations on firearms as a violation of Second Amendment rights.

The fortifications of schools and conducting active shooter drills aren’t going to solve the problem. Many were concerned about how wearing masks in school during COVID affected children’s learning and mental health. How much thought was given to the psychological damage these children are being subjected to while going through these active shooter drills?

DONALD RUDZINSKI, FLOWERY BRANCH