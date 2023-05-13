X

5/14 Readers write

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Opinion
11 minutes ago

Gun violence shows up when responsible living is missing

We, responsible weapons owners, base weapons use on “the five rules of gun safety.” They are taught in NRA classes, father-son, grandfather-grandchildren classes and family gatherings. It’s a mantra, and it becomes ingrained.

We read little about the “five rules of responsible living.”

What drives a person to commit a heinous act of violence? What are we missing? Well, it’s the basics: a total breakdown in the family structure, unfettered access to illegal guns, unrestricted entry to our country and collective straying from the principles of “love your neighbor as I have loved you.”

Continued attempts to legislate morality and impose unenforceable dictates are futile.

CAM GRAY, SUGAR HILL

Only Democrats will bring comprehensive gun reform

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Andrew Morse calls on Georgia’s Republican lawmakers to support “sensible legislation” to mitigate gun violence. Your May 7 editorial mentions background checks, waiting periods, gun storage safety and proof of mental competence.

These are necessary but insufficient measures to significantly curb the spiraling carnage caused by our peculiarly American problem, the widespread availability of guns.

There is a more comprehensive solution, though long-range. It comes in four steps: 1.) Democrats retain the White House and Senate and win back the House of Representatives in the 2024 elections. 2.) The Democratic-led Senate reforms the filibuster and packs the Supreme Court. 3.) The court overturns recent rulings and finds correctly that the Second Amendment applies not to individuals but to (now-defunct) regulated state militias. 4.) Congress enacts public policies designed to remove more than 90 percent of the nation’s firearms, including all assault-style weapons, from circulation within 20 years.

It’s a forlorn hope but the only way to leave our grandchildren a safe, sane society.

CHRIS MOSER, STONECREST

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Midtown shooting victim remembered for her passion for social justice8h ago

Credit: Suri Chadha Jimenez

YSL trial: Facing contempt charge, defense attorney turns to Magic City
12h ago

Chipper Jones finds buyer for enormous 23,000-square-foot Georgia mansion
21h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

TORPY: UGA’s (non) White House visit is another sign of the times
20h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

TORPY: UGA’s (non) White House visit is another sign of the times
20h ago

DFCS opened abuse case day before toddler’s body pulled from Sandy Springs pond
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Unsplash

Opinion: Let’s be good ancestors and learn these public health lessons
8m ago
Opinion: Working to hold the line on D.C. deficits
16h ago
A RELENTLESS PACE OF SHOOTINGS; A NATION ON EDGE
Featured

Credit: FOX

Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
14h ago
Staircase mural at Chattahoochee Nature Center depicts a flowing river
12h ago
Mother’s Day in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top