5/14 Readers write

CAM GRAY, SUGAR HILL

Only Democrats will bring comprehensive gun reform

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Andrew Morse calls on Georgia’s Republican lawmakers to support “sensible legislation” to mitigate gun violence. Your May 7 editorial mentions background checks, waiting periods, gun storage safety and proof of mental competence.

These are necessary but insufficient measures to significantly curb the spiraling carnage caused by our peculiarly American problem, the widespread availability of guns.

There is a more comprehensive solution, though long-range. It comes in four steps: 1.) Democrats retain the White House and Senate and win back the House of Representatives in the 2024 elections. 2.) The Democratic-led Senate reforms the filibuster and packs the Supreme Court. 3.) The court overturns recent rulings and finds correctly that the Second Amendment applies not to individuals but to (now-defunct) regulated state militias. 4.) Congress enacts public policies designed to remove more than 90 percent of the nation’s firearms, including all assault-style weapons, from circulation within 20 years.

It’s a forlorn hope but the only way to leave our grandchildren a safe, sane society.

CHRIS MOSER, STONECREST