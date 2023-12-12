12/13 Readers write

A much better way would be to list the top 10 issues concerning the voters, then give each candidate 90 seconds to clearly state their stand and action steps if they were elected president, period.

Voters do not care about what candidates did years ago; tell me what you will do now if elected. Then, each voter could choose the candidate who best resembles their values and political posture.

PETER GIRALDI, MILTON

Take power away from political parties, give it back to the people

In his farewell address to the American people, George Washington warned against the establishment of political parties. He warned the public that powerful political parties would preempt the good of the country for their own goals and influence the course of the nation in ways detrimental to the ideals of the Republic. How prophetic was he?

The money spent by the Democrat and Republican parties in the last two election cycles could seemingly have eliminated our national debt. Does anyone think that the elected officials of either party are acting in the best interest of the country? Are the “behind the scenes” directors and influencers purposely fomenting misinformation, racial tension, rivalry and hate? From the reader letters published over the last week, one would conclude they definitely have!

Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Take power away from political parties and give it back to people who want to serve the country and their fellow citizens, not the party bosses controlling the purse strings of the elections.

JOHN MCNAMEE, ALPHARETTA