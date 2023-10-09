10/10 Readers write

After toppling McCarthy, Republicans have no plan B

The removal of Kevin McCarthy as U.S. House Speaker has all the elements of a Greek literary tragedy. First, McCarthy’s desire for the speakership was so great that he made a deal with the devil -- his own Freedom Caucus. Prior speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan could have told him that this wouldn’t end well and it didn’t.

Second, McCarthy lost the trust of both Republicans and Democrats. Republicans booted him out for dealing with Democrats who declined support because he badmouthed them after their support enabled the continuing resolution to pass. A leader lacking trust and integrity cannot succeed.

Third, while Rep. Matt Gaetz et al have toppled McCarthy, they offer no Plan B to govern. Finally, those most at risk in the recent near-shutdown – servicemembers, their families and other innocents -- remain unfairly vulnerable again in November when the current CR expires. Rep. Gaetz: don’t expect the electorate to believe you had to destroy the system to save it.

RICH LAPIN, DUNWOODY

Democrats turn on McCarthy after he reaches out to them

Americans are so naïve and misinformed about other countries and other ways of life. We are so concerned about living a good economic and financial life, about feeling good, that we are becoming indoctrinated into accepting a liberal/leftist/socialist one party-rule system with limited freedoms established and controlled only by the government. Thus, we risk losing our democracy to character assassinations, lies, distortions of the truth, spin, character denigrations and biased media hype.

Kevin McCarthy tried to work with the Democrats to solve the budget crisis and potential government shutdown. Still, every Democrat voted to support his ouster because it made good negative media fodder against the Republican Party. Look at the real facts and ask why Dems want unlimited spending approval and taxing approval for certain classes of Americans.

RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK

