Young boy found wandering alone in Clayton County neighborhood

Police are working to locate the parents of a young boy found wandering alone Wednesday night in a Clayton County neighborhood.
The child appears to be 3 or 4 years old and has not been identified as of Thursday morning, according to Clayton police. He has only told officers that he “left mommy’s house,” police said in a news release.
He was spotted shortly before midnight Wednesday walking in the residential area of Roy Huie Road and Stoneridge Court near Riverdale. He is described as 3-foot-6, about 40 to 50 pounds and has both his ears pierced.
Credit: Clayton County Police Department
“Clayton County police officers have made various attempts to locate the juvenile’s parents, but (were) unsuccessful,” the police department said. “Riverdale Police Department were contacted due to it being close to their jurisdiction, and now we are seeking the assistance of the public.”
Anyone who recognizes the boy and can provide information about his parents is asked to call 911 or call the police department at 770-472-3747.
