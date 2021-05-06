Young boy found wandering alone in Clayton County neighborhood

The child appears to be 3 or 4 years old and has not been identified as of Thursday morning, according to Clayton police. He has only told officers that he “left mommy’s house,” police said in a news release.

He was spotted shortly before midnight Wednesday walking in the residential area of Roy Huie Road and Stoneridge Court near Riverdale. He is described as 3-foot-6, about 40 to 50 pounds and has both his ears pierced.