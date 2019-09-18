This is the most scenic drive in Georgia, report says

For Georgia, the team picked state Route 197, praising it for its “killer turns” and “gorgeous scener.”

They also highlighted the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, which is home to the Minnehaha Falls, and Moccasin Creek State Park, a top destination for camping, hiking and fishing. And if you’re a fan of the water, you can go boating or kayaking on Lake Burton.

Want to travel a little bit outside of the state?

Venture off to Alabama and explore Highway 78, where you can access the Appalachian Mountains, Talladega National Forest and Holly Springs National Forest.

You can also head to Tennessee to drive along the Tail of the Dragon, a stretch of Highway 129 that spans 11 miles and contains 318 curves. And be sure to grab some barbecue at the popular Dragon’s Den Grill.

And in South Carolina, admire Botany Bay Road. It’s only 0.4 miles, but the management area is full of trees “lacing together overhead, in an eerie, ‘Sleepy Hollow’ kind of way.”

