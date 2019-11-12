X
Dark Mode Toggle

This isn’t former President Jimmy Carter’s first health scare

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Nov 12, 2019
The oldest living president was admitted Monday to Emory University Hospital

On Monday, former President Jimmy Carter was admitted to Emory University Hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain. In a statement, The Carter Center said the pressure stems from his recent falls.

» RELATED: Former President Jimmy Carter checks into Emory Hospital for brain procedure

Last month, Carter, who recently turned 95, suffered a “minor pelvic fracture” from a fall at his home in Plains.

That was his second accident in two weeks and third major accident since May, when he fell and broke his hip.

But the recent bout of hospitalizations isn’t the politician’s first round of health scares. Carter, who is the longest living former president, has been hospitalized a few times over the past several years.

» RELATED: President Carter falls, breaks hip

In August of 2015, he revealed he had melanoma, a skin cancer, that had spread to his liver and brain. At the time of the announcement, he said he felt "surprisingly at ease."

To treat the four small spots of melanoma found on his brain, doctors used cutting edge immunotherapy. His surgeons also removed the cancer from his liver in an operation that took about 10 percent of the organ.

At last report, Carter showed no signs of cancer.

The oldest living president has an extensive family history of cancer. His three younger siblings, Gloria Spann, Billy Carter and Ruth Stapleton, all died of pancreatic cancer. And his mother had breast cancer that spread to her pancreas.

In 2017, Carter was hospitalized after he became dehydrated while working on a Habitat for Humanity build in Winnipeg, Canada. He was able to return to the Habitat site the next day.

» RELATED: 'Jimmy's back!' Jimmy Carter back on Habitat build site Friday morning after dehydration scare

When Carter broke his hip in May it was as he was headed out to a hunting trip, according to Deanna Congileo, the Carters’ press secretary.

About former President Jimmy Carter

Recent coverage about Jimmy Carter by the AJC

Naval Academy building renamed in honor of Jimmy Carter

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on

Ninety-eight ways to celebrate Jimmy Carter on his birthday

Carters attend Plains Peanut Festival in style with ‘46 RAG

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrated at 75th wedding anniversary bash in Plains

More Jimmy Carter coverage

» RELATED: 'Prayers for President Carter': Well-wishes pour in for former president after he falls, breaks his hip

» Jimmy Carter bags a wild turkey at age 94

About the Author

Follow Najja Parker on twitter

Najja Parker is the Multi-Platform Audience Specialist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She manages the newsroom’s free and premium newsletters and assists with social media and digital production. Parker also is the producer and host of AJC’s “ATL Closeup,” a things to do series featuring local influencers.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Tom Sizemore in critical condition after brain aneurysm4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Boys basketball rankings: Region upsets set stage for state tournament
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves reliever Nick Anderson not trying to chase past self
1h ago

Credit: AJC photo/Jason Getz

Boys: State tournament brackets for each classification
2h ago

Credit: AJC photo/Jason Getz

Boys: State tournament brackets for each classification
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Vaughn Grissom wants to keep proving his believers right
2h ago
The Latest

Jimmy Carter receives outpouring of social media love after hospice news
22h ago
Judge denies request to halt land work at public safety training center site
U.S. senators launch inquiry into Georgia’s foster care system
Featured

Credit: Adam K Thompson

10 ideas for keeping kids engaged during winter break
What to expect in the Georgia Trump probe: Answers to your questions
9h ago
Who's Rico? The Trump Georgia investigation podcast, Episode 13 - AJC Breakdown
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top