This isn’t former President Jimmy Carter’s first health scare

On Monday, former President Jimmy Carter was admitted to Emory University Hospital for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain. In a statement, The Carter Center said the pressure stems from his recent falls.
Last month, Carter, who recently turned 95, suffered a “minor pelvic fracture” from a fall at his home in Plains.
That was his second accident in two weeks and third major accident since May, when he fell and broke his hip.
But the recent bout of hospitalizations isn’t the politician’s first round of health scares. Carter, who is the longest living former president, has been hospitalized a few times over the past several years.
In August of 2015, he revealed he had melanoma, a skin cancer, that had spread to his liver and brain. At the time of the announcement, he said he felt "surprisingly at ease."
To treat the four small spots of melanoma found on his brain, doctors used cutting edge immunotherapy. His surgeons also removed the cancer from his liver in an operation that took about 10 percent of the organ.
At last report, Carter showed no signs of cancer.
The oldest living president has an extensive family history of cancer. His three younger siblings, Gloria Spann, Billy Carter and Ruth Stapleton, all died of pancreatic cancer. And his mother had breast cancer that spread to her pancreas.
In 2017, Carter was hospitalized after he became dehydrated while working on a Habitat for Humanity build in Winnipeg, Canada. He was able to return to the Habitat site the next day.
When Carter broke his hip in May it was as he was headed out to a hunting trip, according to Deanna Congileo, the Carters’ press secretary.
