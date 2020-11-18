X

Landscaper hit by car, killed while kneeling beside work truck

The work truck was parked on Eagle Watch Drive in Woodstock when it was struck.
News | 48 minutes ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Georgia landscaper died Tuesday afternoon when a car hit him as he was kneeling beside his work truck, officials said.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The victim was kneeling near a work truck parked on Eagle Watch Drive in Woodstock about 4:15 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said. At some point, a Ford Mustang collided with the truck and the landscaper, he said.

Investigators said the truck was parked legally at the time of the wreck. No charges have been filed in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

