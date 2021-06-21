Woman’s remains found in South Fulton day after she is reported missing

The 31-year-old woman was reported missing Thursday after she was last seen at a business strip in northwest Atlanta. Police circulated her photo Thursday night, asking for the public’s help to locate her.

Less than eight hours later, firefighters in South Fulton responded to a call about a car on fire on the side of Jones Road near Ga. 42. They arrived about 4:30 a.m. and doused the flames, only to find a woman’s body inside the vehicle, according to city spokesman Gary Leftwich.