BREAKING: Woman’s burned body discovered at South Fulton intersection

The burned body was discovered Friday morning at a South Fulton intersection, authorities said.
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police are investigating after firefighters discovered a woman’s burned body Friday morning at a South Fulton intersection, authorities said.

The charred remains were found about 4:30 a.m. at Jones Road and Ga. 92, city spokesman Gary Leftwich said.

Authorities said South Fulton firefighters were called to the scene to put out a blaze on Jones Road.

“Once they had everything extinguished, they did find human remains,” Leftwich told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “(The) body appears to be female.”

Police have not released the identity of the victim. The body was turned over to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

We’re working to learn more.

Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

