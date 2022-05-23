Woman dies while skydiving near Polk County airport

The incident, which is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration, happened about 4 p.m. at Skydive Spaceland Atlanta in Cedartown. County Coroner Norman Smith confirmed that the 26-year-old woman fell to her death. Her name was not released.

No information on how the incident happened was provided. The FAA said it will be inspecting the packing of the parachute, reserve parachute and rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft.