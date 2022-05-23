ajc logo
Woman dies while skydiving near Polk County airport

A woman fell to her death Sunday while skydiving in Polk County.

A woman died Sunday afternoon while skydiving near the Polk County airport, officials said.

The incident, which is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration, happened about 4 p.m. at Skydive Spaceland Atlanta in Cedartown. County Coroner Norman Smith confirmed that the 26-year-old woman fell to her death. Her name was not released.

No information on how the incident happened was provided. The FAA said it will be inspecting the packing of the parachute, reserve parachute and rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft.

We have reached out to Skydive Spaceland Atlanta for more information.

— Please return to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

