Woman critically injured in I-85 shooting determined to walk again

As soon as she was hit, she lost feeling in her legs — even as she continued to drive down the highway. She was forced to use her hands to move her foot off of the pedals and tried to push the brake pedal with her hand. She was ultimately able to stop by pulling her emergency brake.

Throughout the ordeal, Franklin was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher.

“I touched my right shoulder and I saw blood on my hands and I realized I had been shot. I kept saying I needed them to hurry up cause I thought I was going to pass out,” Franklin said.

Franklin, a fashion design student at Clark Atlanta University, was told by doctors soon after her injury that she might not be able to walk again. However, she is determined to regain her mobility.

“I’m starting to regain feeling back in my body. I feel my ribs, my bottom, my tailbone and I’m starting to get some feeling in my legs,” Franklin said. “I will walk again. I want people to never give up on themselves, no matter what.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Franklin with her medical expenses and expected lengthy recovery. According to the fundraising page, Franklin’s single mother is helping to support her and another daughter who is also in college. The family’s home will need alterations to make it wheelchair accessible, and Franklin’s car was totaled in the shooting. She will need a wheelchair-compatible car in the future.

The fundraising page also highlights the progress Franklin has made so far in the first few weeks of her recovery. It includes videos of her physical therapy, learning to use a lift to get from bed to wheelchair and more.

Clark, the suspected shooter, was arrested April 22 on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault. He was booked into the Coweta County Jail, but the sheriff’s office has not yet responded to questions about Clark’s bond status.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.