Coworker arrested in woman’s shooting on I-85 in Coweta

The bullet struck the woman in the back, according to Channel 2 Action News. She underwent surgery and has since been released from the intensive care unit, her mother told Channel 2.

The victim told investigators she didn’t recognize the person who shot her, but Channel 2 reported she and Clark work at the same company. The victim and Clark reportedly both work at the HelloFresh facility located just off I-85 in Newnan, but did not know each other.

It’s not clear how authorities identified Clark as the gunman in the case, but Nix said he was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Coweta County Jail without bond.