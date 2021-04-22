Coworker arrested in woman’s shooting on I-85 in Coweta

An accused gunman is behind bars after authorities said he shot a woman earlier this week while she was driving on I-85, sending her to a hospital.
Deanthony Clark, 22, of Atlanta, was arrested Thursday on counts of aggravated battery and aggravated assault related to the interstate shooting, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
The woman was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital on Tuesday morning after a bullet flew into her car and hit her while she was driving, authorities previously said.
The woman told Coweta County deputies that a man in a ski mask shot her while she was driving between the Newnan and Fairburn exits about 5:45 a.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Toby Nix confirmed in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The victim said a gray Buick pulled up beside her, and a man wearing a black ski mask aimed a gun at her and fired.
The bullet struck the woman in the back, according to Channel 2 Action News. She underwent surgery and has since been released from the intensive care unit, her mother told Channel 2.
The victim told investigators she didn’t recognize the person who shot her, but Channel 2 reported she and Clark work at the same company. The victim and Clark reportedly both work at the HelloFresh facility located just off I-85 in Newnan, but did not know each other.
It’s not clear how authorities identified Clark as the gunman in the case, but Nix said he was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Coweta County Jail without bond.