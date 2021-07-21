Fight leads to deadly shooting in SW Atlanta

A man was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta Tuesday evening as police responded to a reported fight at the scene.
Officers were dispatched to the scene of a fight in the 1000 block of Kimberly Way SW around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. As officers were responding, the call was changed thanks to reports of a person shot.
At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the release said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. No further information about the circumstances around the shooting or the identity of the victim was released.
Atlanta police did not say whether any suspects had been identified.
