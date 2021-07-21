ajc logo
X

Fight leads to deadly shooting in SW Atlanta

As Atlanta police responded to the scene of a fight in southwest Atlanta, they got reports that a person had been shot.
Caption
As Atlanta police responded to the scene of a fight in southwest Atlanta, they got reports that a person had been shot.

News
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

A man was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta Tuesday evening as police responded to a reported fight at the scene.

Officers were dispatched to the scene of a fight in the 1000 block of Kimberly Way SW around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. As officers were responding, the call was changed thanks to reports of a person shot.

At the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the release said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. No further information about the circumstances around the shooting or the identity of the victim was released.

Atlanta police did not say whether any suspects had been identified.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News
1
Cops: Mother put toddler in Chattahoochee River to hide death
2
McDonough woman convicted of murdering boyfriend, receives life...
3
Homicides, shootings and assaults all on the rise in Atlanta
4
Georgia 5-year-old dies after contracting COVID amid coronavirus surge
5
Man charged in fatal shooting of Henry County woman
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top