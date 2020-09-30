Woman charged with murder in 2019 DeKalb shooting

Anastasia Moet Shears, 20, was taken into custody at a Lithonia business and charged with murder in the death of Edwin Johnson, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in a news release.

Authorities said Johnson was shot several times during an attempted robbery on Panola Road on June 23, 2019. It’s unclear if he knew Shears, and authorities have not said how they linked her to the fatal shooting or if additional arrests are expected in the case.