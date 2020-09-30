Woman charged with murder in 2019 DeKalb shooting

A Riverdale woman was arrested Tuesday and charged in the fatal shooting of a man during an attempted robbery in June 2019 in DeKalb County, authorities said.
Anastasia Moet Shears, 20, was taken into custody at a Lithonia business and charged with murder in the death of Edwin Johnson, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in a news release.
Authorities said Johnson was shot several times during an attempted robbery on Panola Road on June 23, 2019. It’s unclear if he knew Shears, and authorities have not said how they linked her to the fatal shooting or if additional arrests are expected in the case.
Shears faces one count of felony murder and one count of armed robbery, online records show. She remains held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.