Woman charged with murder in 15-year-old’s shooting death in Atlanta

Kelvice is one of three homicide victims under the age of 18 this year in Atlanta. All three were shot to death.

Last week, 6-month-old Grayson Fleming-Gray was killed in a suspected drive-by shooting, according to police. On Jan. 15, a 1-year-old girl was critically injured when another child in a Harwell Road home found an unsecured gun and fired it, police said.

Caption Markeith Oliver (left), 18, was shot to death in July 2017. His 15-year-old brother, Kelvice Roberson, was shot and killed Jan. 15. Credit: Family photos Credit: Family photos Caption Markeith Oliver (left), 18, was shot to death in July 2017. His 15-year-old brother, Kelvice Roberson, was shot and killed Jan. 15. Credit: Family photos Credit: Family photos

Belinda Oliver told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she couldn’t understand who would shoot her son, a South Atlanta High School freshman, in the back of the head and other times in the chest.

“My son didn’t have a gun,” Oliver said Monday in an interview with Channel 2 Action News.

For Oliver, it was the second time in less than five years that she lost a teenage son to gun violence. In July 2017, her 18-year-old son was shot and killed while selling water bottles outside a southwest Atlanta gas station.

Markeith Oliver had gotten into an argument with people he knew, his mother said. Shots were fired, killing Markeith.

“A lot of people don’t care about each other,” she said. “They don’t love each other. I think they need to put the guns down because a lot of people keep getting killed.”

Oliver said she is still paying for Markeith’s gravesite and now owes for Kelvice’s funeral. A GoFundMe page was created to raise money for his service and burial.