Woman charged with drunken driving in crash that killed motorcyclist

A woman is in jail after authorities accused her of driving while drunk and causing a crash that killed a motorcyclist.
Destiny Lynn Carter, 21, faces multiple charges including vehicular homicide in the incident, which happened in Covington on Sunday evening.
Andrew Tyrone Fuller, 55, of Covington, died after the crash, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Fuller was riding a 2020 Jiangsu Baodiao 9 Lines on Access Road near the intersection of Capes Drive about 9:30 p.m., according to a GSP incident report. Carter was driving a 2010 Audi behind him, officials said.
Investigators said the Audi wasn’t able to stop and hit the back of the motorcycle. The impact threw Fuller from the motorcycle, according to the incident report.
Witnesses to the crash saw Fuller in the road and told troopers he was unresponsive. He was rushed to Piedmont Newton Hospital.
Carter was not injured in the crash. On Monday, she was booked into the Newton County Jail, where she remains.
In addition to vehicular homicide, she is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and following too closely.