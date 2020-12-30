Woman charged with drunken driving in crash that killed motorcyclist

Fuller was riding a 2020 Jiangsu Baodiao 9 Lines on Access Road near the intersection of Capes Drive about 9:30 p.m., according to a GSP incident report. Carter was driving a 2010 Audi behind him, officials said.

Explore 20 killed on Georgia roads over Christmas weekend

Investigators said the Audi wasn’t able to stop and hit the back of the motorcycle. The impact threw Fuller from the motorcycle, according to the incident report.