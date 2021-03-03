Woman ambushed, robbed at gunpoint outside SW Atlanta gas station

A woman who stopped at a southwest Atlanta gas station last week was held at gunpoint, yanked out of her car and robbed of her cellphone. Now, police are looking to identify the two men responsible.
The armed robbery occurred Friday evening at a Chevron on Cascade Avenue, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. Officers were called to the gas station about 9:30 p.m. after the woman said she was ambushed by two men waiting outside her car in the parking lot, according to the incident report.
One of the men pointed a gun at her and told her to get out of her vehicle, authorities said. The other pulled the woman from the car and snatched the phone out of her hand.
The robbery was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras, according to the police report. Shortly before the incident, both men were seen walking through the parking lot and getting into the woman’s car when she entered the gas station, police said.
The men got out of the car before the woman returned and knelt down outside the passenger side while they waited, according to the report. When the woman opened her door and got back inside, one of the men hopped into the passenger seat and pointed a gun at her while the other walked around the car, pulled her out and got into the driver’s seat, authorities said.
The suspects were apparently unable to steal the vehicle and ended up running from the scene, investigators said. They were last spotted running south on Eastridge Road. The victim suffered a small cut to her ankle, but said she didn’t need medical attention. She told officers that her work phone was also stolen.
The men appear to be 19 or 20 years old, authorities said. The man with the gun was wearing a colorful backpack, a black hoodie and black and white shoes. The second suspect had braids with blonde tips and was wearing a white hoodie underneath his black leather jacket, police said.
Investigators have offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to the suspects’ arrest. Anyone who recognizes them or has information about the robbery is asked to call Atlanta police.
Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for the reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.