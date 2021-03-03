Woman ambushed, robbed at gunpoint outside SW Atlanta gas station

The men got out of the car before the woman returned and knelt down outside the passenger side while they waited, according to the report. When the woman opened her door and got back inside, one of the men hopped into the passenger seat and pointed a gun at her while the other walked around the car, pulled her out and got into the driver’s seat, authorities said.

The suspects were apparently unable to steal the vehicle and ended up running from the scene, investigators said. They were last spotted running south on Eastridge Road. The victim suffered a small cut to her ankle, but said she didn’t need medical attention. She told officers that her work phone was also stolen.

The men appear to be 19 or 20 years old, authorities said. The man with the gun was wearing a colorful backpack, a black hoodie and black and white shoes. The second suspect had braids with blonde tips and was wearing a white hoodie underneath his black leather jacket, police said.

Investigators have offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to the suspects’ arrest. Anyone who recognizes them or has information about the robbery is asked to call Atlanta police.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for the reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.