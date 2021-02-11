Woman, 2 children caught in crossfire in NW Atlanta shootout

A woman and two children were caught in the crossfire when bullets started flying Wednesday night outside a northwest Atlanta apartment complex.
Investigators believe gunmen in two vehicles were shooting at each other, and the victims were not the intended targets, according to Atlanta police. The woman, a 6-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were in a third vehicle.
They were all stable when they were taken to a hospital, police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. The extent of their injuries was not disclosed.
When officers responded to the shooting scene about 11 p.m., witnesses in the area were uncooperative, Avery said.
“Gun Assault Team detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led to this incident,” Avery said in an emailed statement. “No suspect information is available at this time.”
It was the second shooting involving a child Atlanta police investigated Wednesday. The body of a missing 12-year-old boy was found hours earlier while his family was searching behind their southwest Atlanta neighborhood.
His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a creek bed near the John A. White Golf Course. The boy’s name was not released.
According to investigators, the boy was reported missing by his grandmother Tuesday evening after he left his Beecher Street home for a friend’s house and never returned. She called police about 10:45 p.m., nearly eight hours after she said she last saw her grandson.
It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday what led to the shooting or if police have identified any suspects in that case.
