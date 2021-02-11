Woman, 2 children caught in crossfire in NW Atlanta shootout

It was the second shooting involving a child Atlanta police investigated Wednesday. The body of a missing 12-year-old boy was found hours earlier while his family was searching behind their southwest Atlanta neighborhood.

His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a creek bed near the John A. White Golf Course. The boy’s name was not released.

The body of a 12-year-old boy was discovered Wednesday afternoon behind a southwest Atlanta neighborhood, police said. Credit: NewsChopper 2 Credit: NewsChopper 2

According to investigators, the boy was reported missing by his grandmother Tuesday evening after he left his Beecher Street home for a friend’s house and never returned. She called police about 10:45 p.m., nearly eight hours after she said she last saw her grandson.

It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday what led to the shooting or if police have identified any suspects in that case.

