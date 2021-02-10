BREAKING: 12-year-old boy shot, killed in SW Atlanta

A 12-year-old boy was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in southwest Atlanta, according to police.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 1900 block of Shirley Street about 1:50 p.m., Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. They arrived to find the 12-year-old unconscious with gunshot wounds. The boy, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting or if police have identified any suspects in the case.
“Homicide investigators will be responding to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Grant said, adding the investigation is ongoing.
No additional details have been released.
