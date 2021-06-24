Within 1 hour, cops respond to shootings at DeKalb Walmart, Buckhead apartments

Gunfire erupted in a Walmart parking lot in DeKalb County on Thursday afternoon. Soon after, a man was shot in a busy shopping area in Buckhead.
The first incident happened at a Walmart on Gresham Road in southeast Atlanta after two men got into a dispute and began shooting at each other, DeKalb police Officer Elise Wells said.
Police confirmed that both men are stable, but their names have not been released.
Shortly after the DeKalb shooting, Atlanta officers were called to an area near the Home Depot at 2521 Piedmont Road around 4:40 p.m. regarding a man shot, police spokeswoman TaSheena Brown told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
That shooting, which was outside the Peninsula at Buckhead Apartments, appears to be the result of a domestic incident, Brown said.
The victim was shot once and was conscious when taken to the hospital, Brown said. Police have not released any information about the suspect.
We are working to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.