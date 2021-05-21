Police release photos of 3 suspects connected to Buckhead pool party shooting

Investigators are requesting assistance from the public to identify three men seen in photos taken from surveillance cameras, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer C.J. Johnson said in a news release.

The shooting took place outside of the Peninsula at Buckhead on Piedmont Road Saturday evening, where the altercation began at the building’s rooftop pool. The dispute traveled from the pool to the lobby of the building and across the street to the Home Depot parking lot, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.