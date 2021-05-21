Police release photos of 3 suspects connected to Buckhead pool party shooting

Atlanta police have released photos of three men suspected in a shooting that injured three others and stemmed from a dispute at a Buckhead pool party.
Investigators are requesting assistance from the public to identify three men seen in photos taken from surveillance cameras, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer C.J. Johnson said in a news release.
The shooting took place outside of the Peninsula at Buckhead on Piedmont Road Saturday evening, where the altercation began at the building’s rooftop pool. The dispute traveled from the pool to the lobby of the building and across the street to the Home Depot parking lot, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
Believed to be bystanders simply in the wrong place at the wrong time, the three victims were identified by police as 71-year-old Richard Sweeley, 55-year-old Volcan Topalli and 22-year-old Andre Bourdages. Officers found the three men in the parking lot of the Home Depot in the 2500 block of Piedmont Road shortly before 8 p.m., police said.
In a statement, The Peninsula said the rooftop pool party was “not organized or sanctioned by our property management team.”
Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Robbery/Gun Assault Unit or submit information anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
