3 men shot after pool party in Buckhead

It is not clear if the victims were involved in the initial argument. An investigation is ongoing.

The triple shooting is one of at least six shootings Atlanta police investigated over the weekend. The spate of violence began with a deadly shooting at a home in the 2100 block of Lang Street on Friday evening.

The latest incident occurred about 8:15 p.m. Saturday when a man was shot multiple times during an attempted carjacking at a location on River Ridge Drive, police said.

Investigators said the victim appears to have been familiar with the suspect involved in the shooting. The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The rash of weekend shootings brings the city’s homicide count to 48 since the start of the year. Homicides are up at least 52% from this time last year while the number of shootings has increased more than 40%, according to the Atlanta Police Department’s most recent crime data.