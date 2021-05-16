3 men shot after pool party in Buckhead

When tempers flared at a Buckhead pool party on Saturday evening, the argument spiraled into a shooting that sent three men to a hospital, police said.
The fight started in the pool area of an apartment complex along Piedmont Road, poured over into the lobby and continued at a location across the street, investigators said.
Officers found the three victims in the parking lot of the Home Depot in the 2500 block of Piedmont Road shortly before 8 p.m., police said in a statement. All three men were stable when they were taken to the hospital.
Upon investigation, police determined the men had been shot during an argument that began at the neighboring apartment complex. It is not clear how the fight started, but police said a “large group of people” who were attending a pool party were involved.
“The dispute escalated into the lobby and then outside of the apartment complex which resulted in the shooting,” police said.
It is not clear if the victims were involved in the initial argument. An investigation is ongoing.
The triple shooting is one of at least six shootings Atlanta police investigated over the weekend. The spate of violence began with a deadly shooting at a home in the 2100 block of Lang Street on Friday evening.
The latest incident occurred about 8:15 p.m. Saturday when a man was shot multiple times during an attempted carjacking at a location on River Ridge Drive, police said.
Investigators said the victim appears to have been familiar with the suspect involved in the shooting. The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
The rash of weekend shootings brings the city’s homicide count to 48 since the start of the year. Homicides are up at least 52% from this time last year while the number of shootings has increased more than 40%, according to the Atlanta Police Department’s most recent crime data.