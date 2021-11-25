Wisconsin parade suspect may have Georgia arrest history

The man accused of driving a maroon SUV into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin has a decades-long history of criminal activity. That record may include a run-in with local law enforcement in the Atlanta metro area earlier this spring, as first reported by CBS 46.
Last Sunday, Darrell Brooks’ charge into the Waukesha crowd killed six people — including an 8-year-old child — and injured dozens more. Less than six months before that day, a 39-year-old man with the same name and the same birthdate was arrested in Fulton County and charged with battery.
A spokesman from the arresting agency, the Union City Police Department, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Thursday that police haven’t “connected the identity of the subject to the parade incident.”
A copy of the May 27 offense report reviewed by the AJC suggests a match could be possible. Aside from the identical name and date of birth, the phone number listed for the man arrested in Union City bears a Wisconsin area code.
Per the report, police were dispatched to the Country Hearth Inn on Shannon Parkway in the early morning hours of May 27 after receiving a “fight call.”
There, a witness told police he overheard Brooks striking a female companion several times. Per the report, the woman on the scene had a slightly swollen face with unusual black discoloration around the eyes. Her testimony led to police charging Brooks with battery.
Brooks was transported to the East Point Jail in Fulton County. AJC calls to the jail were not returned early Thursday afternoon.
