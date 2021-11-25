Wisconsin parade suspect may have Georgia arrest history

Last Sunday, Darrell Brooks’ charge into the Waukesha crowd killed six people — including an 8-year-old child — and injured dozens more. Less than six months before that day, a 39-year-old man with the same name and the same birthdate was arrested in Fulton County and charged with battery.

A spokesman from the arresting agency, the Union City Police Department, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Thursday that police haven’t “connected the identity of the subject to the parade incident.”