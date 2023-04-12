Wholesale store and fast-food chains proposed for Olympic tennis site

Ku declined to say which stores would come to the site. Jeff Fuqua, principal of Fuqua Development, did not return messages seeking comment.

Although store names do not appear in the renderings, they show a warehouse club store with the design and color scheme of a Costco. One of the fast food restaurants has the orange markings of a Whataburger.

“It seems like this would bring more dollars and attention to this area,” Ku said. “On the negative side, it’s a lot of surface parking, which is not transit oriented development, and is not as grand and aspirational as I was hoping it would be.”

Gwinnett County owns 24 acres of the property, which have lain dormant since the 1996 Olympics. The tennis facility was torn down five years ago. The rest of the property is the parking lot of an old Target store, owned by CK Stone Mountain Parking Lot LLC.

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County

Gwinnett spent $1.2 million on a land swap with DeKalb County in 2016 to acquire the property. Ku said the county would sell its land to Fuqua, contingent on rezoning, for more than the county paid.

The application asks for the land to be rezoned from a general business district to regional mixed use.

The county’s planning and development department recommended the rezoning be approved as long as the development generally conforms with site plans and building elevations submitted last month.