Who is performing on the last night of the Democratic National Convention?

The week has featured artists like Jennifer Hudson, Prince Royce and Billie Eilish. The talent and music variety will continue to shine Thursday, which is the night Former Vice President Joe Biden will officially accepts his party’s nomination.

Each night has had a theme, Thursday night’s theme will be “America’s Promise,” according to a report by Fox News. According to the DNC, that theme will highlight Biden’s long career as a public servant, starting as a public defender and ascending all the way to vice president over a five-decade career.