Who is performing on the last night of the Democratic National Convention?

Thursday marks the final showing from this year’s Democratic National Convention, and the entertainment planned for the evening is expected to be an electrifying finish.
The week has featured artists like Jennifer Hudson, Prince Royce and Billie Eilish. The talent and music variety will continue to shine Thursday, which is the night Former Vice President Joe Biden will officially accepts his party’s nomination.
Each night has had a theme, Thursday night’s theme will be “America’s Promise,” according to a report by Fox News. According to the DNC, that theme will highlight Biden’s long career as a public servant, starting as a public defender and ascending all the way to vice president over a five-decade career.
Here’s a rundown on the celebrity musicians, rappers and singers that will close out the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which will be aired beginning at 9 p.m. ET Thursday.
Note: C-SPAN, CNN, MSNBC and PBS will show the full two hours of the convention Thursday night. Fox News, CBS, ABC and NBC will show the 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. hour.
Pre-Party:
Atlanta native and hip-hop pioneer Jermaine Dupri will DJ during the pre-show beginning at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. The event is called “Behind The Rhyme presents Your Voice Your Vote,” all feature performances and special appearances will be shown exclusively on the video platform Twitch.
Convention performances
The Chicks, formerly known as “The Dixie Chicks,” will perform on Thursday night, as well as singer-songwriter John Legend and rapper Common, who will perform on a song together.
Afterparty
A DNC afterparty will broadcast 11 p.m. ET Thursday across a number of its digital platforms. The broadcast whill show various “A-list celebrities and activists across the country for several segments” at their homes. The afterparty will also feature a “never-before seen set” by DJ Diplo.