A Georgian’s guide to watching the virtual Democratic National Convention

Bishop William Murphy III, the lead pastor of Atlanta’s The dReam Center Church, is among the religious leaders on the program for an interfaith service at 1 p.m. Sunday that will stream on YouTube.

This party convention, like the previous ones, brings together delegates from all 50 states and seven U.S. territories the summer prior to the presidential election to handle party business and fete its biggest stars. Unlike other years, because of the pandemic Joe Biden won’t be in a packed arena and the delegates will be home watching on television and computer screens.

However, this virtual convention also creates new viewing opportunities for people at home to watch more of the proceedings than ever before. The networks will still broadcast “prime-time programming” each night, and C-SPAN will continue to offer “gavel to gavel” coverage like it has since 1984.

This year, however, the Democratic Party is allowing the public to create their own view-from-home schedule to livestream various daytime events hosted on the DemConvention.com website. No longer is the viewing experience dependent on which of the numerous press conferences, caucus meetings and delegation gatherings are prioritized by network and event producers.

For example, the Rural Caucus, Seniors Council and LGBTQ Caucus are all meeting at noon Tuesday. All are open to the public with an RSVP on the convention site. And if people want to skip over to the Muslim Delegates Assembly meeting at 12:30 p.m., they can.

How to watch:

The broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS — have scheduled at least one hour of prime-time coverage each night.

The cable networks — CNN, FOX News and MSNBC — and the broadcast networks’ streaming platforms will have several hours of coverage each evening.

C-SPAN will broadcast and stream all official DNC activities for the duration of the convention.

Speeches and other events will stream on the DemConvention.com website, the Democratic National Convention app, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

For daytime meetings, caucuses and other events, consult the full schedule on DemConvention.com and RSVP if necessary.

Daily highlights during the prime-time bloc:

Monday: The national anthem will be sung remotely by a 57-member youth choir that includes a yet-to-be-identified Georgia representative. Scheduled speakers include New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo; U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, the veteran South Carolina congressman credited with saving Biden’s campaign; U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the runner-up to Biden in the primary; and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Tuesday: The night will kick off with the “Roll Call Across America,” 30-second videos highlighting each state and territory sending delegates and replacing the in-person roll call that is a pageantry-filled staple of past conventions. Georgia’s Sally Yates, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former President Bill Clinton and Jill Biden, Joe’s wife, are among the speakers for the evening.

Wednesday: Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is scheduled to perform. The slate of speakers includes U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, U.S. senator and Biden running mate Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama.

Thursday: Jermaine Dupri hosts “Behind The Rhyme presents Your Voice Your Vote” at 8 p.m. Renamed country group The Chicks is also slated to perform. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, one of Biden’s earliest and most prominent surrogates, is speaking that night alongside former presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang. Biden closes out the convention with his acceptance address.