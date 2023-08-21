Who are the 30 unindicted co-conspirators in Trump Fulton County case?

The sprawling indictment of former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies for their alleged roles in attempting to subvert the outcome of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election paints a web of “overt acts” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis claims made up an elaborate a criminal enterprise. But the indictment also alleges they had help.

The document lists 30 unindicted co-conspirators identified by a number rather than by name. While the indictment suggests they all played a role in the alleged conspiracy, they have not been charged with a crime.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, along with many other news outlets, organizations and online sleuths have tried to figure out who they are. In some cases, it’s easy. In others, virtually impossible.

Here’s what we know:

Individual 1 appears to be Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch. The indictment claims that Trump discussed a draft of a speech with Individual 1 on Oct. 31, 2020, declaring victory in the upcoming presidential election. The report by the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack says that conversation was between Trump and Fitton.

Individual 2 is one of the 16 Republican “alternate” electors that met in an unannounced meeting at the State Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, and voted to award Trump Georgia’s electoral votes, submitting documents to state and federal authorities claiming they were authentic electors. Individual 2 shows up in several of the “overt acts” in the indictment, but it is not clear to which elector the acts refer. Three of the 16 — David Shafer, State Sen. Shawn Still, and Cathy Latham — are charged in the indictment. At least eight of the GOP electors have agreed to assist in the investigation in return for immunity from prosecution.

Individual 3 appears to be Boris Epshteyn, a member of Rudolph Giuliani’s legal team. The indictment claims that Eastman and Individual 3 received an email from Trump campaign attorney and defendant Kenneth Chesebro on Jan. 1, 2021, in which Chesebro “outlined a strategy for disrupting and delaying the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021.” That corresponds with an email mentioned in the Jan. 6 committee report.

Individual 4 is mentioned in 13 separate overt acts and is believed to be Robert Sinners, the lead man in Georgia for Trump’s 2020 campaign. Court documents, first reported by CNN, show Sinners on a Nov. 20, 2020, email from Georgia Republican Chairman David Shafer. That email is referred to in the indictment as having been received by Individual 4. Sinners has since renounced 2020 election conspiracies theories and works for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Individual 5 is believed to be former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who was on a Dec. 8 email from Republican activist Bill White sent to him and Giuliani containing contact information for leaders in the Georgia Senate. According to the indictment, Kerik was part of the Trump team meeting with legislative leaders from Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Individual 6 appears to be Phil Waldron, a retired Army colonel who was in contact with Mark Meadows after the election about efforts to investigate alleged voter fraud in Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. The indictment alleges that Individual 6 was mentioned in a Dec. 20, 2020, email from Sidney Powell regarding voting machine data in Michigan. That email corresponds with a document in the Jan. 6 committee records.

Individual 7 is unknown, but is alleged to be one of a handful of people who worked with defendant Michael Roman, a Trump campaign official, who contacted Georgia state lawmakers to get them to appoint electors to cast ballots for Trump. The indictment refers emails sent in December by Roman to several recipients seeking information from Georgia.

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Individual 8, referenced 15 times in the indictment, is Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. Jones is alleged to have aided in multiple ways attempts to change the outcome of the election in Georgia. The indictment specifically quotes a Dec. 7 tweet sent by Jones urging voters to contact their state lawmakers and urge them to fight for a special session. Jones was not indicted with Trump and the others, but likely faces a separate investigation by a special prosecutor after a judge last year removed Jones from the broader investigation due to a conflict of interest by Willis.

Individual 9 is apparently former Georgia GOP treasurer Joseph Brannan, who was one of the party’s fake electors, and was on the receiving end of numerous emails from Chesebro asking him to “coordinate” with their counterparts in other contested states. Those emails were part of the Jan. 6 committee report.

Individuals 10 and 11 are believed to be Vicki Consiglio and Carolyn Fisher, respectively, the assistant treasurer and first vice chairman for the Georgia Republican Party. Both were fake electors and are listed in the indictment as having received an email on Dec. 10, 2020, from Chesebro with documents attached that were used to cast electoral votes for Trump. The Hill has reported that an email matching that description is included among the Jan. 6 committee documents.

Individuals 12-19 are fake electors, each of whom are referenced together multiple times without much distinction. The exception is Individual 12, who allegedly had a private conversation with Shafer on Dec. 12, 2020, about the meeting to cast bogus ballots planned for two dates later.

Individual 20 is one of several people who reportedly attended a Dec. 18, 2020, strategy session with Trump, Giuliani and Powell at the White House to discuss plans to influence the outcome of the 2020 election. According to the Jan. 6 committee report, the meeting was attended by former national security advisor Michael Flynn and former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne.

Individuals 21 and 22 are alleged to have been copied on an email from Powell on Dec. 21, 2020, in which Powell instructed that they and Individual 6 should receive copies of voter data from Michigan. The national security online publication Just Security found a record of that email in court documents indicating that those individuals are likely Todd Sanders or Conan Hayes, both members of Byrne’s advocacy group America Project who worked with Powell.

Individual 23 is mentioned one time in the indictment has having received a phone call on Jan. 3, 2021, from defendant Harrison William Prescott Floyd, the former head of Black Voices for Trump, as part of Floyd’s alleged role in the harassment of Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman. The identity of Individual 23 is not known.

Individual 24 appears to be Alex Cruce, who allegedly flew with defendant Scott Graham Hall from Dekalb-Peachtree Airport to Coffee County on Jan. 7, 2021, where he met with elections officials there. According to the indictment, Individual 24 assisted “with the unlawful breach of election equipment” in Coffee County, but he has not been charged with a crime. The description in the indictment matches a deposition Cruce gave in a long-running lawsuit brought by an election integrity group in which he said he took the flight with Hall to Coffee County and recounted his visit. The Washington Post and Just Security have previously reported on Cruce.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Individual 25 appears to be Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan. The indictment claims Individual 25 accessed election data from Coffee County on five specific days. Reporting by the Washington Post and others found those dates correspond with dates in the election integrity lawsuit in which Logan is alleged to have accessed the data. Individual 26 is listed as having unlawfully accessed Coffee County election data on five dates in January 2021. In most cases, the indictment states that the grand jury knows the identities of the unindicted co-conspirators, but in this case it states that Individual 26′s “identity is unknown” to the grand jury.

Individual 27 is similarly listed in the indictment as having downloaded voter data in Coffee County, and like Individual 26, the identity of this person is not known to the grand jury. Some reporting has concluded that Individuals 26 and 27 are repeats of Sanders and Hayes.

Individual 28 appears to be Jim Penrose, a cybersecurity expert who worked with the Trump 2020 campaign. The indictment accuses Individual 28 of accessing Coffee County voter data on Jan. 13, 2021, which corresponds with dates for Penrose’s login in documents in the election integrity lawsuit.

Individual 29 is believed to be Jeffrey Lenberg, who along with Logan (Individual 25), allegedly met Misty Hampton in Coffee County where she ushered them into non-public areas of the county Board of Election and given access to voter data. Security camera footage, previously reported by the AJC, shows Lenberg and Logan in the building together.

Individual 30 appears in an email sent on April 22, 2021, to the chief operating officer of SullivanStrickler by Individual 28. The email asks that voter data from Coffee County be sent to Individual 30, an attorney associated with Sidney Powell and the Trump campaign. Again that email turns up court records in the election integrity lawsuit indicating that Individual 30 is Stefanie Lambert, a lawyer from Michigan. The Washington Post reported on that email last year.