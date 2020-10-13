White House warns virus is spreading in social gatherings

The current seven-day rolling average of new cases of 1,236 is down about two-thirds from the July peak, an AJC analysis of state data found. Hospitalizations also are down from the peak by about 60%.

But while Georgia has improved in both metrics since the peak, Georgia’s seven-day rolling average of new cases remains about double what it was at the low point at the end of May, a month after Gov. Brian Kemp relaxed shelter-in-place orders.

The rolling average of people currently hospitalized is about 57% higher than the bottom in early June.

The U.S. has reported increasing cases since Sept. 13, with case growth in more than three dozen states.

Georgia remains in the orange zone for cases and the yellow zone for test positivity, unchanged from the past two weeks, the White House report said. Georgia ranked 33rd nationally in the seven days ended Friday in the rate of new cases of the coronavirus and 26th for test positivity (5.8%).

A week ago, Georgia reported the 28th highest case rate and ranked 21st in positivity.

“Georgia has made progress and needs to ensure the gains are sustained,” the White House report said. “Mitigation efforts should continue to include mask wearing, physical distancing, hand hygiene, avoiding crowds in public and social gatherings in private, and ensuring flu immunizations.”

The latest White House report continues to focus on increasing testing, tackling outbreaks in college towns and reducing spread within long-term care facilities, which can be particularly deadly.