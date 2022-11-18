When you’re researching your ancestors, look at their neighbors

Anyone who was a neighbor, or interacted with your ancestors, is worth checking out. They might have been relatives, or might help get you beyond one of the brick walls in your research. In my recent lecture — “Your Ancestors’ Neighborhood” — I pointed out that, if you are struggling to figure out an ancestor’s maiden name, or where they may have moved from, it’s important to list all those they came in contact with. Other genealogists also emphasize that.

This is especially true as to who witnessed any wills or were the executors or administrators of an estate, or even who attended the estate sale. For the latter, check out who bought the family items, who owed the estate money, and who bought the land. The neighbors could be the near relatives, so be sure you research who sold your ancestors the land, or to whom they sold land. Then check out who the neighboring landowners were, who witnessed the deeds, and if they got part of the land as a land grant, who the chain bearers were, as they were often younger relatives. The next phase would be to check for any church records that might yield some clues, as well as who your ancestors might be buried near or with. Checking out all of the neighbors and other associates is necessary to get a broader picture of their world, especially if you have no family story, or no family Bible.