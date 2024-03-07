News

What is Emory University’s open expression policy?

Emory University has guidelines that regulate speech on campus, protests and posting sings that have been updated over the years. The policy includes “open expression observers” who have been on campus amid the recent campus protests.

The policy requests groups make reservations for demonstrations on campus within a reasonable time frame, but recognizes the potential for impromptu protests. Emory does not allow events, meetings and protests in some spaces unless a special exception is granted.

The Vice President and Dean of Campus Life is responsible for enforcing the policy.

