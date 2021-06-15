Weinstein to be extradited to Calif. to stand trial on sexual assault charges

Explore Harvey Weinstein hit with 6 more sexual assault charges in LA

It is not clear when a trial would take place in Los Angeles. The county’s courts effectively stopped all criminal trials during the COVID-19 pandemic and have only recently begun to hold trials again.

In April, it was revealed that an L.A. County grand jury indicted Weinstein on four counts of forcible rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery and one count of sexual penetration by force. The indictment allows prosecutors to avoid the need to hold a preliminary hearing in L.A. and was meant to preempt potential speedy-trial issues in Weinstein’s case, law enforcement officials previously told the Los Angeles Times.

Weinstein has denied all wrongdoing and is appealing his conviction in New York. The allegations against Weinstein in Los Angeles echo those he was convicted of in Manhattan.

Lauren Young, the only accuser whose identity has been made public in the Los Angeles case, has alleged Weinstein lured her into his room after a meeting at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills in 2013, where the mogul allegedly grabbed her breast and masturbated before she fled. Young testified against Weinstein as a “prior bad acts” witness in Manhattan.

A second accuser in the Los Angeles case is an Italian model who previously told the Times that Weinstein attacked her inside Mr. C’s hotel in Beverly Hills in 2013. The woman, whose identity has not been made public, reported the assault to the Los Angeles Police Department in 2017, sparking an investigation that led to the filing of charges early last year.

The identities of the three other accusers have yet to be made public. In total, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual abuse in the U.S. and Europe.