WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: More heat, humidity and showers in store

Rain shouldn’t be a problem for the morning hours, she said, “but once we start thinking about lunch, that’s when a few thunderstorms are going to pop up.”

Widely scattered showers will continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening, “and once they do show up they’re going to sit over the same spot for a while,” Lopez said, “so we could have some heavy downpours as we see these slow-moving storms like the past several days.”

Overnight, temperatures will cool off but only down to the mid-70s.

Thursday is projected to hold much of the same conditions: hot and humid with more showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

