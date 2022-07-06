WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: More heat, humidity and showers in store

It’s all about the heat and afternoon thunderstorms again Wednesday, with temperatures climbing higher than the day before.
“If you want some cool temperatures, you better head out early as the numbers in the morning will stay in the 70s, but not for long,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said.
Temperatures will be climbing into the low 80s by 10 a.m., and they’re expected to reach the low- to mid-90s throughout the day, she said. But it’ll feel even hotter with the heat index topping triple digits by noon. In Atlanta, it will feel like 103 before it begins to cool down.
“This is a time we have to think, ‘What do I do when it’s so hot like this?’ I go indoors if I can! I make sure to drink plenty of water. I make sure to take care of myself and listen to my body. Don’t exert it today,” Lopez said.
Rain shouldn’t be a problem for the morning hours, she said, “but once we start thinking about lunch, that’s when a few thunderstorms are going to pop up.”
Widely scattered showers will continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening, “and once they do show up they’re going to sit over the same spot for a while,” Lopez said, “so we could have some heavy downpours as we see these slow-moving storms like the past several days.”
Overnight, temperatures will cool off but only down to the mid-70s.
Thursday is projected to hold much of the same conditions: hot and humid with more showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
