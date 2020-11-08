'We lost a legend’ — Social media reacts to death of Alex Trebek

Dozens of prominent tributes poured in on social media Sunday as news spread about the death of “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek.
The beloved TV personality was a household name, with his primetime gameshow beaming into America’s living rooms for nearly 40 years.
Celebrities and former contestants shared condolences, memories and well-wishes throughout the day.
‘We lost a legend’
Today we lost a legend and a beloved member of the Sony Pictures family. For 37 amazing years, Alex Trebek was that comforting voice, that moment of escape and entertainment at the end of a long, hard day for millions of people around the world. pic.twitter.com/aLTb8sWWGh— Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) November 8, 2020
‘Like a family member’
Alex Trebek was like a family member who I watched every night. I remember going to the set to watch him tape a show before I started my TV career. He was a big influence and one of a kind. Rest In Peace, Alex. https://t.co/B9wq95uRg4— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) November 8, 2020
‘A deeply decent man’
Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him. pic.twitter.com/CdHCcbqmp2— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) November 8, 2020
‘Incredible career, remarkable life’
Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy for 36 years. What an incredible career and remarkable life. I’m sending love to his family and fans.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 8, 2020
‘This courageous man’
It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life. You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex. https://t.co/LLoUASRMa9— James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 8, 2020
‘Gracious and funny’
Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 8, 2020
‘A true, true gentleman’
RIP Alex Trebek. A true, true gentleman and courageous hero. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest 💛 pic.twitter.com/autbyxnlcs— Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 8, 2020
‘One of the sweetest souls’
RIP to one of the sweetest souls I ever had the chance to spend time with, who was always funny and kind. RIP Mr. Trebek! Love and prayers to Jean and the family!❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q22wqeatzt— Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) November 8, 2020
‘Rest Easy’
‘He helped us’
We’re saddened by the passing of legendary @Jeopardy host Alex Trebek. Earlier this year, he helped us recruit the next generation of astronauts – a testament to his dedication to challenging us to expand our knowledge. pic.twitter.com/Z4vwbLy1yn— NASA (@NASA) November 8, 2020
‘The best in the business’
The best in the business. You will be missed, my friend 🙏🏻 Rest In Peace #AlexTrebek... pic.twitter.com/2lWZCFeYwE— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 8, 2020