Past Georgia ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants mourn Alex Trebek

Trebek had been taping new episodes recently. Chamblee’s Mark Dawson, who won the Tournament of Champions in 2003 and earned more than $300,000 in 13 episodes over the years, said he had heard no talk about Trebek’s condition.

“We should all consider this last year with Alex to have been a gift, a blessing," Dawson said. "That he was able to continue all these months has been an illustration of the strength of character of the man, a dedication to his life’s work and to fans of the show.”

Dawson’s brother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015 and died within nine months. “I have some under understanding of what Alex went through because I was with my brother much of his last months,” he said. “It takes a helluva lot of fortitude to carry on as Alex did and with such a sense of aplomb and good nature.”

Soyia Ellison, a former AJC editor, competed on "Jeopardy" in an episode that aired October 29, 2018.

Soyia Ellison, assistant director of communications at the Carter Center and a former Atlanta Journal-Constitution editor, competed on the show last year.

“In so many ways, Alex Trebek was ‘Jeopardy!.’ It was the thrill of a lifetime not just to be on the show but to share the same stage with him," Ellison said. "He was such a pro. I will miss his sly grin and the twinkle in his eye when he gently teased a contestant. It’s hard to imagine watching the show without him as the host.”

Adam Stone, an associate professor of political science at Georgia State University, finished a distant third last year in a “Jeopardy!” game won by Holzhauer.

“He was authentic,” Stone said. “He was just like you see him on TV.” He recalled his wife, Julie, teasing him when Trebek rebuked him in that Trebek way by saying, 'Pay more attention to the category."

Julie Stone used to say that to him as well.

The only current game-show host who has longer tenure is 74-year-old Pat Sajak on The Wheel of Fortune," which usually airs in tandem with “Jeopardy!.” Locally, “Jeopardy!” airs on weekday evenings at 7:30 p.m. on WXIA-TV.