BREAKING: Longtime ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80

The unflappable host was known for his quick wit, fatherly tone and his ease with difficult pronunciations of obscure and foreign terms. He was known for often correcting the contestants when they misspoke.

Trebek announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019 but continued to host the show and gave regular updates to his fans about his prognosis.

In May 2019 he said his tumors shrank by more than half but he continued chemotherapy a few months later after suffering a setback.

For more than a year, Trebek maintained a positive face despite realizing he only had a 7 percent chance of survival. Earlier this year he hosted the “Greatest of All Time” Jeopardy! tournament, which featured the biggest cash winners in the show’s history.

Trebek began his TV career as a newscaster at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in 1961, reports said. His introduction to gameshows came when he hosted a high school quiz show, “Reach for the Top.”

The U.S. television audience got their first glimpse of Trebek in 1973 when he hosted a new NBC show called “The Wizard of Odds.” From there he appeared on a handful of other new gameshows throughout the 1970s and early 1980s including “High Rollers” and even a brief stint on “Wheel of Fortune.”

“Jeopardy!" was a revival of an old TV gameshow that ran from 1964 to 1975, hosted by Art Fleming. The early episodes feature a suave and younger Alex who then sported dark curly hair and a thick mustache.

