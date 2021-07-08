‘Water boy’ shot multiple times on I-285 ramp in College Park

A youth selling water on an interstate ramp in College Park was shot multiple times Thursday afternoon.
The youth, who was selling water with two others on a ramp between I-285 and Old National Highway, was hit four times in the hands and legs, Channel 2 Action News reported.
He has not been identified by College Park police and no other details have been released, including his condition. The circumstances around the shooting are not clear and police have not said whether any suspects have been identified.
College Park police have not responded to questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
We’re working to learn more.
